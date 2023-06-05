The Round of 16 of the French Open will see Bernarda Pera and Ons Jabeur square off at Stade Roland Garros on Monday, June 5.

Bernarda Pera vs. Ons Jabeur Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Pera vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

Pera is coming off a 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 44-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Saturday's Round of 32.

In the the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Pera's most recent tournament, she was beaten in the quarterfinals 2-6, 6-3, 4-6 by No. 122-ranked Clara Burel on May 25.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Jabeur beat No. 105-ranked Olga Danilovic, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

On May 12, Jabeur lost to No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa, 1-6, 4-6, in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Pera and Jabeur have gone head to head one time in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the 2019 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles, and Pera was victorious, winning 6-4, 6-3.

In two sets between Pera and Jabeur, Pera has run the table, securing wins in all of them.

In 19 total games, Pera has the upper hand, winning 12 of them, while Jabeur has taken seven.

Pera vs. Jabeur Odds and Probabilities

Bernarda Pera Ons Jabeur +320 Odds to Win Match -450 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

