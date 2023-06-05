In the Round of 16 of the French Open on Monday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 7) takes on Bernarda Pera (No. 36).

In this Round of 16 matchup, Jabeur is the favorite (-450) against Pera (+320) .

Bernarda Pera vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Bernarda Pera vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 81.8% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Ons Jabeur +320 Odds to Win Match -450 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Bernarda Pera vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Pera took down Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 7-6.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Jabeur defeated No. 105-ranked Olga Danilovic, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Pera has played 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.3 games per match.

In her 24 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Pera has played an average of 20.0 games.

Jabeur has played 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.6 games per match and winning 56.0% of those games.

Jabeur has averaged 17.8 games per match and 10.7 games per set in nine matches on clay courts in the past year.

In the one match between Pera and Jabeur dating back to 2015, in the 2019 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles Round of 32, Pera came out on top 6-4, 6-3.

Pera and Jabeur have faced off in two sets against each other, with Pera taking two of them.

Pera and Jabeur have matched up in 19 total games, with Pera taking 12 and Jabeur capturing seven.

Jabeur and Pera have played one time, and they have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

