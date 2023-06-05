The Round of 16 at the French Open is set for Monday, with Alexander Zverev, the No. 27-ranked player, going up against Grigor Dimitrov, the No. 29-ranked player.

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alexander Zverev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Dimitrov vs. Zverev Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Dimitrov beat Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Dimitrov was beaten in the final of his most recent tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open) 6-7, 1-6 by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry on May 27.

Zverev reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe 3-6, 7-6, 6-1, 7-6 on Saturday.

In his most recent tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open) on May 26, Zverev played Jarry in the semifinals and was defeated 6-7, 3-6.

Dimitrov and Zverev have matched up on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the Rolex Paris Masters, and Zverev came out on top, winning 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

Zverev has bested Dimitrov in three total sets, winning two sets (66.7%) against Dimitrov's one.

Zverev has bested Dimitrov in 35 total games between them, claiming 19 games (54.3%) against Dimitrov's 16.

Dimitrov vs. Zverev Odds and Probabilities

Grigor Dimitrov Alexander Zverev +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

