In the Round of 16 of the French Open on Monday, Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 29) meets Alexander Zverev (No. 27).

In this Round of 16 match, Zverev is favored (-190) against Dimitrov (+145) .

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 65.5% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Alexander Zverev +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights

Dimitrov is coming off a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 79-ranked Daniel Altmaier in Saturday's Round of 32.

Zverev beat Frances Tiafoe 3-6, 7-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Dimitrov has played 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.3 games per match.

In his 12 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has played an average of 22.1 games.

Zverev is averaging 25.2 games per match through his 26 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.7% of those games.

On clay courts, Zverev has played 13 matches and averaged 21.6 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

In the only match between Dimitrov and Zverev dating back to 2015, in the Rolex Paris Masters Round of 16, Zverev won 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

Zverev and Dimitrov have faced off in three sets against each other, with Zverev claiming two of them.

Zverev has the edge in 35 total games versus Dimitrov, claiming 19 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Dimitrov and Zverev are averaging 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

