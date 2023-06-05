Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune's Round of 16 match in the French Open against Francisco Cerundolo is slated for Monday, June 5.

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Rune vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

Rune is coming off a 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 231-ranked Genaro Alberto Olivieri in Saturday's Round of 32.

In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rune went down in the final to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 5-7, 5-7 on May 21.

Cerundolo reached the Round of 16 by beating No. 8-ranked Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday.

In his most recent tournament, Cerundolo came up just short of the title, losing to No. 112-ranked Arthur Fils 3-6, 5-7 in the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon final on May 27.

Rune and Cerundolo went head to head in the Round of 64 at the 2019 ATP Challenger Manerbio, Italy Men Singles on August 6, 2019. Cerundolo won the match 7-6, 6-0.

Cerundolo and Rune have played two sets, and Cerundolo has come out on top in all of them.

Cerundolo has taken 13 games against Rune, good for a 68.4% win rate, while Rune has won six games.

Rune vs. Cerundolo Odds and Probabilities

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Francisco Cerundolo -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

