On Monday, Francisco Cerundolo (No. 23 in the world) meets Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6) in the Round of 16 of the French Open.

In the Round of 16, Rune is favored over Cerundolo, with -275 odds compared to the underdog's +210.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 73.3% chance to win.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Francisco Cerundolo -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

Rune advanced past Genaro Alberto Olivieri 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Cerundolo won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 versus Taylor Fritz in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Rune has played 76 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.2 games per match.

On clay, Rune has played 23 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.3 games per match while winning 54.6% of games.

Cerundolo is averaging 25.2 games per match in his 58 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.2% of those games.

On clay, Cerundolo has played 34 matches and averaged 24.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

On August 6, 2019, Rune and Cerundolo played in the 2019 ATP Challenger Manerbio, Italy Men Singles Round of 64. Cerundolo took home the victory 7-6, 6-0.

Cerundolo and Rune have faced off in two total sets, with Cerundolo taking two of them and Rune zero.

Cerundolo and Rune have squared off in 19 total games, with Cerundolo taking 13 and Rune claiming six.

In their one match against each other, Rune and Cerundolo are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets.

