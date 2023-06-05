The Round of 16 of the French Open will see Iga Swiatek and Lesia Tsurenko go head to head at Stade Roland Garros on Monday, June 5.

Iga Swiatek vs. Lesia Tsurenko Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Swiatek vs. Tsurenko Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Swiatek beat Xinyu Wang 6-0, 6-0.

In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Swiatek fell in a quarterfinal to No. 6-ranked Elena Rybakina, 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 (retired) on May 17.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Tsurenko took home the victory against No. 42-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, winning 6-1, 6-1.

In her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 14, Tsurenko squared off against Swiatek in the round of 32 and was taken down 2-6, 0-6.

Swiatek has gotten the better of Tsurenko, as she owns a 2-0 record in two head-to-head matchups in the past five years. Their last meeting, which happened at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, 2023, was taken by Swiatek, who took a 6-2, 6-0 win.

Swiatek and Tsurenko have matched up for four sets, and Swiatek has come out on top in all of them.

Swiatek and Tsurenko have played 28 total games, with Swiatek winning 24 games and Tsurenko claiming four.

Swiatek vs. Tsurenko Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Lesia Tsurenko -5000 Odds to Win Match +1200 -175 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 7.7% 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 66.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.8

