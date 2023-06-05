In a match slated for Monday, Lesia Tsurenko (No. 66 in rankings) will meet Iga Swiatek (No. 1) in the Round of 16 of the French Open.

In the Round of 16, Swiatek is favored over Tsurenko, with -5000 odds against the underdog's +1200.

Iga Swiatek vs. Lesia Tsurenko Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Iga Swiatek vs. Lesia Tsurenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 98.0% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Lesia Tsurenko -5000 Odds to Win Match +1200 -175 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 7.7% 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 66.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.8

Iga Swiatek vs. Lesia Tsurenko Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Swiatek beat Xinyu Wang 6-0, 6-0.

Tsurenko is coming off a 6-1, 6-1 victory over No. 42-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In her 62 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Swiatek has played an average of 18.5 games.

Swiatek has played 18 matches on clay over the past year, and 18.2 games per match.

Tsurenko has played 48 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 19.8 games per match and winning 55.9% of those games.

On clay, Tsurenko has played 11 matches and averaged 18.7 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

In head-to-head matches, Swiatek has two wins, while Tsurenko has zero. In their most recent matchup on May 14, 2023, Swiatek came out on top 6-2, 6-0.

Swiatek has claimed four sets against Tsurenko (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Tsurenko's zero.

Swiatek and Tsurenko have squared off in 28 total games, with Swiatek winning 24 and Tsurenko claiming four.

Tsurenko and Swiatek have squared off two times, and they have averaged 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

