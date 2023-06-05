The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Boston Red Sox (30-29) face the Tampa Bay Rays (42-19)

The Rays will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.305 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

TB Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -164 +139 9

The Miami Marlins (32-28) play host to the Kansas City Royals (18-41)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.392 AVG, 1 HR, 27 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.392 AVG, 1 HR, 27 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.255 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)

MIA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -163 +141 8

The Philadelphia Phillies (27-32) play host to the Detroit Tigers (26-31)

The Tigers will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.316 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.316 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

PHI Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -243 +199 8.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (31-27) face the Oakland Athletics (12-49)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.282 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.282 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.268 AVG, 1 HR, 25 RBI)

PIT Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -180 +154 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (33-27) play the Houston Astros (35-24)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.326 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.326 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 51 RBI)

TOR Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -122 +103 10

The Cincinnati Reds (26-33) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (32-27)

The Brewers will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)

Jonathan India (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.254 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

CIN Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -126 +107 9.5

The Texas Rangers (38-20) play the St. Louis Cardinals (25-35)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.303 AVG, 9 HR, 47 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.303 AVG, 9 HR, 47 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.296 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

TEX Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -144 +123 9.5

The San Diego Padres (27-32) play host to the Chicago Cubs (26-32)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.253 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

Juan Soto (.253 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.284 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)

SD Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -174 +148 8.5

