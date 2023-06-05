A match between Nicolas Jarry (No. 35) and Casper Ruud (No. 4) is slated for Monday, June 5 as part of the Round of 16 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Jarry's matchup with Ruud can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Nicolas Jarry vs. Casper Ruud Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Jarry vs. Ruud Matchup Info

Jarry is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 win over No. 75-ranked Marcos Giron in Saturday's Round of 32.

In his last tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open, Jarry made the final and then beat No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, 7-6, 6-1 on May 27.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Ruud took home the victory against No. 71-ranked Zhizhen Zhang, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

In his previous tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open) on May 25, Ruud played Jarry in the quarterfinals and lost 6-3, 6-7, 5-7.

Jarry and Ruud have matched up evenly, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Jarry was the last man standing in their most recent matchup on May 25, 2023, winning 3-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Jarry and Ruud have been evenly balanced when squaring off, as they've each taken three of six sets.

In 60 total games, Ruud has the upper hand, taking the win in 32 of them, while Jarry has taken 28.

Jarry vs. Ruud Odds and Probabilities

Nicolas Jarry Casper Ruud +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

