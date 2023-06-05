In the French Open Round of 16 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud against No. 35 Nicolas Jarry.

Ruud is the favorite (-200) in this match, compared to the underdog Jarry, who is +155.

Nicolas Jarry vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Nicolas Jarry vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 66.7% chance to win.

Nicolas Jarry Casper Ruud +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Nicolas Jarry vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Jarry beat No. 75-ranked Marcos Giron, 6-2, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Ruud clinched a victory against No. 71-ranked Zhizhen Zhang, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

In his 49 matches over the past year across all court types, Jarry has played an average of 24.1 games.

Jarry has played 32 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.8 games per match.

Ruud has averaged 27.0 games per match through his 57 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.1% of the games.

Ruud has averaged 23.5 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 22 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Jarry and Ruud each have one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on May 25, 2023, with Jarry finishing on top 3-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Jarry and Ruud have matched up well, each claiming three of six sets against the other.

Ruud has the advantage in 60 total games against Jarry, taking 32 of them.

Jarry and Ruud have squared off two times, averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

