Pablo Reyes -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has three doubles and two walks while batting .293.

Reyes has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (33.3%).

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Reyes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings