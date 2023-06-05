Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.435 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Rays.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .284 with five doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- Refsnyder has picked up a hit in 16 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Refsnyder has an RBI in 11 of 30 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (36.7%), including one multi-run game.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.233
|AVG
|.214
|.343
|OBP
|.333
|.267
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|8/5
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.07 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.07 ERA ranks second, 1.148 WHIP ranks 30th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
