The Round of 16 at the French Open will feature Sara Sorribes Tormo and Beatriz Haddad Maia squaring off on Monday, June 5 in Paris, France.

You can see Haddad Maia look to knock off Sorribes Tormo on Tennis Channel.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Sorribes Tormo vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info

Sorribes Tormo advanced over Elena Rybakina - (retired) on Saturday, securing a spot in the Round of 16.

In her previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Sorribes Tormo lost in the qualification round 1 to No. 285-ranked Eugenie Bouchard, 1-6, 1-4 on April 24.

Haddad Maia advanced past Ekaterina Alexandrova 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

On May 16, Haddad Maia was defeated by No. 47-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 7-6, 6-7, 3-6, in the quarterfinal of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, her most recent tournament.

Sorribes Tormo and Haddad Maia have gone head to head two times in the past five years, and Sorribes Tormo has claimed the W in every match, including their last meeting at the Melbourne Summer Set 2 on January 4, 2022, when she won 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Sorribes Tormo and Haddad Maia have played five total sets, with Sorribes Tormo winning four sets and Haddad Maia being victorious in one of them.

In 50 total games, Sorribes Tormo has the advantage, earning the win in 29 of them, while Haddad Maia has taken 21.

Sorribes Tormo vs. Haddad Maia Odds and Probabilities

Sara Sorribes Tormo Beatriz Haddad Maia +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

