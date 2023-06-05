No. 132-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo will face No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia in the French Open Round of 16 on Monday, June 5.

With -150 odds, Haddad Maia is favored over Sorribes Tormo (+115) for this matchup.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 60.0% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Beatriz Haddad Maia +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

In her last match at the French Open, Sorribes Tormo advanced past Elena Rybakina via walkover.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Haddad Maia clinched a victory against No. 23-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, winning 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Through 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sorribes Tormo has played 19.5 games per match and won 52.1% of them.

Sorribes Tormo has played 14 matches on clay over the past year, and 17.7 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has played 57 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.2% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

In eight matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Haddad Maia has averaged 19.3 games per match and 11.8 games per set, winning 53.2% of the games.

Sorribes Tormo and Haddad Maia have met two times dating back to 2015, and Sorribes Tormo has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win in their last matchup on January 4, 2022 at the Melbourne Summer Set 2.

In terms of sets, Sorribes Tormo has won four against Haddad Maia (80.0%), while Haddad Maia has clinched one.

Sorribes Tormo has the advantage in 50 total games versus Haddad Maia, winning 29 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Sorribes Tormo and Haddad Maia are averaging 25.0 games and 2.5 sets.

