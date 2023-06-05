In Monday's Round of 16 of the French Open, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the No. 49-ranked player, will play Yoshihito Nishioka (ranked No. 33).

Check out the Etcheverry-Nishioka match on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Etcheverry vs. Nishioka Matchup Info

By taking down No. 16-ranked Borna Coric 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 on Saturday, Etcheverry reached the Round of 16.

In his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Etcheverry was beaten by Novak Djokovic 6-7, 2-6 on May 12, in the round of 64.

Nishioka came out on top 3-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 against Thiago Seyboth Wild in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

On May 13, Nishioka lost to No. 48-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, 5-7, 3-6, in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Etcheverry and Nishioka haven't played each other in the last five years.

Etcheverry vs. Nishioka Odds and Probabilities

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Yoshihito Nishioka -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.