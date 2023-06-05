Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Monday's Round of 16 of the French Open, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the No. 49-ranked player, will play Yoshihito Nishioka (ranked No. 33).
Check out the Etcheverry-Nishioka match on Tennis Channel.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, June 5
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Etcheverry vs. Nishioka Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 16-ranked Borna Coric 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 on Saturday, Etcheverry reached the Round of 16.
- In his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Etcheverry was beaten by Novak Djokovic 6-7, 2-6 on May 12, in the round of 64.
- Nishioka came out on top 3-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 against Thiago Seyboth Wild in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- On May 13, Nishioka lost to No. 48-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, 5-7, 3-6, in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Etcheverry and Nishioka haven't played each other in the last five years.
Etcheverry vs. Nishioka Odds and Probabilities
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|59.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.9
