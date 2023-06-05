Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
On Monday, Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 33 in the world) takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 49) in the Round of 16 of the French Open.
Etcheverry carries -350 odds to win against Nishioka (+260).
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, June 5
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|59.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.9
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights
- Etcheverry is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 16-ranked Borna Coric in Saturday's Round of 32.
- Nishioka won 3-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 versus Thiago Seyboth Wild in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Etcheverry has played 24.4 games per match and won 50.6% of them.
- On clay, Etcheverry has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match while winning 52.7% of games.
- In the past year, Nishioka has played 42 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.0% of the games. He averages 24.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
- In five matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Nishioka has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 46.6% of the games.
- Etcheverry and Nishioka have not played each other since 2015.
