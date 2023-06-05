On Monday, Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 33 in the world) takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 49) in the Round of 16 of the French Open.

Etcheverry carries -350 odds to win against Nishioka (+260).

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, June 5
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 77.8% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Yoshihito Nishioka
-350 Odds to Win Match +260
+4000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500
77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8%
2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8%
59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

  • Etcheverry is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 16-ranked Borna Coric in Saturday's Round of 32.
  • Nishioka won 3-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 versus Thiago Seyboth Wild in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
  • Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Etcheverry has played 24.4 games per match and won 50.6% of them.
  • On clay, Etcheverry has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match while winning 52.7% of games.
  • In the past year, Nishioka has played 42 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.0% of the games. He averages 24.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
  • In five matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Nishioka has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 46.6% of the games.
  • Etcheverry and Nishioka have not played each other since 2015.

