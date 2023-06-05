On Monday, Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 33 in the world) takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 49) in the Round of 16 of the French Open.

Etcheverry carries -350 odds to win against Nishioka (+260).

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, June 5

Monday, June 5 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 77.8% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Yoshihito Nishioka -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

Etcheverry is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 16-ranked Borna Coric in Saturday's Round of 32.

Nishioka won 3-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 versus Thiago Seyboth Wild in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Etcheverry has played 24.4 games per match and won 50.6% of them.

On clay, Etcheverry has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match while winning 52.7% of games.

In the past year, Nishioka has played 42 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.0% of the games. He averages 24.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

In five matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Nishioka has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 46.6% of the games.

Etcheverry and Nishioka have not played each other since 2015.

