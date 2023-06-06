Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.462 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .263 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Arroyo has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games.
- In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.268
|AVG
|.242
|.318
|OBP
|.265
|.415
|SLG
|.303
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Bieber (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.293 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
