The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .239 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In six games this season, he has homered (11.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.

In 20 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 26 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings