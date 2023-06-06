Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .258.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 42 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 59), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has an RBI in 15 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (49.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (74.1%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (59.3%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (4-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.08 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.259 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.