The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .167 with three home runs and a walk.

In three of seven games this year, Donaldson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Donaldson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings