Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (30-30) and Cleveland Guardians (27-32) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (4-3) to the mound, while James Paxton (1-1) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Red Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Red Sox have put together a 2-6-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 15 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (306 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule