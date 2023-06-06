Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (hitting .231 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has seven doubles and four walks while batting .291.
- McGuire has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this season (50.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (25.0%).
- In 32 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (21.9%), including three games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.355
|AVG
|.286
|.355
|OBP
|.355
|.452
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|8/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 59 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.293 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th.
