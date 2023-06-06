How to Watch the Yankees vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs White Sox Odds
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.6 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 95 total home runs.
- New York ranks eighth in MLB, slugging .423.
- The Yankees' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (287 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Yankees rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.
- The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 mark in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.225).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Schmidt has registered one quality start this year.
- Schmidt will look to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.6 innings per outing).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Brayan Bello
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.