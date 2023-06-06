The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.6 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 95 total home runs.

New York ranks eighth in MLB, slugging .423.

The Yankees' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (287 total, 4.7 per game).

The Yankees rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 mark in baseball.

New York's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.225).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Schmidt has registered one quality start this year.

Schmidt will look to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.6 innings per outing).

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Brayan Bello 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt James Paxton

