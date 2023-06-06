When the New York Yankees (36-25) and Chicago White Sox (26-35) meet in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, June 6, Clarke Schmidt will get the nod for the Yankees, while the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito to the hill. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+120). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.01 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (4-4, 4.08 ERA)

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 26 out of the 40 games, or 65%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 19-4 (winning 82.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 2-1 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in nine, or 27.3%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won three of 16 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

