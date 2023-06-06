Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. White Sox on June 6, 2023
The New York Yankees host the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Andrew Vaughn and others in this contest.
Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Schmidt Stats
- The Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (2-5) will make his 13th start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Schmidt will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|5.2
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Reds
|May. 19
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|4.2
|6
|7
|7
|5
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has collected 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.333/.422 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has collected 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He has a .253/.335/.434 slash line on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|4
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has recorded 56 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .256/.309/.507 slash line so far this year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
