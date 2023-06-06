The New York Yankees host the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Andrew Vaughn and others in this contest.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (2-5) will make his 13th start of the season.

He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Schmidt will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners May. 31 5.2 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Orioles May. 25 5.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Reds May. 19 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Rays May. 14 4.2 6 7 7 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has collected 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.333/.422 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a .253/.335/.434 slash line on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has recorded 56 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .256/.309/.507 slash line so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0

