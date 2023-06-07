Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Christian Arroyo (hitting .462 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .263 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Arroyo has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 26 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.9% of his games this year, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4%.
- He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.268
|AVG
|.242
|.318
|OBP
|.265
|.415
|SLG
|.303
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 59 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Bibee (1-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
