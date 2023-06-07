Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Connor Wong (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 11 doubles, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .234.
- In 21 of 41 games this year (51.2%) Wong has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had an RBI in nine games this year (22.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.6%).
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (43.9%), including four games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (21.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 59 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.20 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing batters.
