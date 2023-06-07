Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has four doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .254.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%), with more than one hit on three occasions (18.8%).
- He has gone deep in 31.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year (56.3%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (18.8%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.219
|AVG
|.350
|.265
|OBP
|.350
|.531
|SLG
|.600
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|7/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.55), 65th in WHIP (1.515), and 15th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
