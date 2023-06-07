Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .209 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Torres has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (42 of 60), with more than one hit 15 times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has driven home a run in 15 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 29 games this year (48.3%), including seven multi-run games (11.7%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|22 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (74.1%)
|7 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|13 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (59.3%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|9 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 65th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 15th.
