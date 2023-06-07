Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .223 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (7.1%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (21.4%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine of 42 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.55), 65th in WHIP (1.515), and 15th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
