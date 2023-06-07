Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .223 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in three games this year (7.1%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (21.4%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine of 42 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 20 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

