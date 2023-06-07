The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .477 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .265.

In 65.5% of his games this year (38 of 58), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (31.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in seven games this year (12.1%), homering in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Turner has driven home a run in 19 games this year (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 46.6% of his games this season (27 of 58), with two or more runs five times (8.6%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 26 25 (78.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 16 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings