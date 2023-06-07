The New York Liberty (4-2) play the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The matchup airs on YES App and BSNX.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Bally Sports

Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Lynx

New York puts up 80 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 86.4 Minnesota gives up.

New York makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The Liberty have a 4-0 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 44.6% from the field.

New York's 34.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 0.9 percentage points lower than opponents of Minnesota have shot from beyond the arc (35.3%).

The Liberty have a 3-0 record when the team hits more than 35.3% of their three-point shots.

New York averages 36 rebounds a contest, 1.3 more rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Liberty Injuries