The WNBA schedule on Wednesday will see the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) visiting Courtney Vandersloot and the New York Liberty (4-2) at Barclays Center, with the matchup tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

New York enters this matchup following an 86-82 loss to Chicago. The Liberty's leading scorer was Breanna Stewart, who wound up with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Minnesota is coming into this game having beat Washington 80-78 in their last outing. Kayla McBride led the team with 24 points.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-1100 to win)

Liberty (-1100 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+675 to win)

Lynx (+675 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-13.5)

Liberty (-13.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES App and BSNX

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have been lifted by their defense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by giving up only 76.3 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points scored (80 per contest).

New York is pulling down 36 rebounds per game this season (seventh-ranked in WNBA), and it has given up only 34.5 rebounds per contest (third-best).

With 23.7 dimes per game, the Liberty are best in the league in the category.

New York has fallen short in the turnover area this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 15 turnovers per game. It ranks ninth with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Liberty rank best in the WNBA by draining 9 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank seventh in the league at 34.4%.

This year, New York is allowing 7.5 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opposing teams to shoot 35.7% (ninth-ranked) from downtown.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

Offensively the Liberty performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 81.7 points per game, compared to 77.5 per game away from home.

New York allowed 82.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 81.9.

The Liberty averaged 9.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than they averaged away from home (9.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they shot 35.4% at home and 34.8% in away games.

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have put together a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

The Liberty have played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

New York has won once against the spread this season.

New York is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites this year.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Liberty a 91.7% chance to win.

