Red Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (31-30) and Cleveland Guardians (27-33) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (1-2) will get the nod for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Guardians vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Red Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Red Sox
|Guardians vs Red Sox Odds
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Red Sox's ATS record is 1-6-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those contests).
- The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has been victorious 12 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Boston is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (311 total runs).
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|Rays
|W 8-5
|Garrett Whitlock vs Trevor Kelley
|June 3
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 4
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Tanner Houck vs Taj Bradley
|June 5
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Brayan Bello vs Shane McClanahan
|June 6
|@ Guardians
|W 5-4
|James Paxton vs Shane Bieber
|June 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Tanner Bibee
|June 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Aaron Civale
|June 9
|@ Yankees
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Gerrit Cole
|June 10
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 11
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 12
|Rockies
|-
|James Paxton vs Connor Seabold
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.