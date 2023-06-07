The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida take the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 66 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .429 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 311.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.322 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in three innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

Crawford has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3 innings per appearance.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Rays W 8-5 Home Garrett Whitlock Trevor Kelley 6/3/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Kutter Crawford Tyler Glasnow 6/4/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley 6/5/2023 Rays L 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Shane McClanahan 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians - Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians - Away Garrett Whitlock Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees - Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.