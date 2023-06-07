Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Guardians.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .198.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 24 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (11.5%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (40.4%), including three multi-run games (5.8%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Bibee (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing batters.
