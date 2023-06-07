Lance Lynn takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth in MLB action with 96 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

New York ranks 10th in baseball with a .420 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

New York has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (289 total runs).

The Yankees are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

New York's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.220).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Randy Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.

The righty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Randy Vasquez Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.