Randy Vasquez will take the mound for the New York Yankees (36-26) on Wednesday, June 7 versus the Chicago White Sox (27-35), who will counter with Lance Lynn. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The White Sox are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Yankees (-120). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Aaron Judge hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 41 times and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 24-12 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 10 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious eight times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Yankees vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+195) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL East +450 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.