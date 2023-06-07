Bookmakers have listed player props for Andrew Vaughn and others when the New York Yankees host the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has put up 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.328/.415 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a .249/.329/.427 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has recorded 58 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.313/.507 so far this year.

Robert brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double and a walk.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

