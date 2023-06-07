Yankees vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 7
The Chicago White Sox (27-35) will aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they visit the New York Yankees (36-26) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
The probable starters are Randy Vasquez for the Yankees and Lance Lynn (4-6) for the White Sox.
Yankees vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez
- Vasquez gets the nod for the Yankees and will make his first start of the season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Over 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 6.55 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
- Lynn is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Lynn is trying to pick up his 11th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- The 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 65th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
