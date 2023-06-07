The Chicago White Sox (27-35) will aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they visit the New York Yankees (36-26) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Randy Vasquez for the Yankees and Lance Lynn (4-6) for the White Sox.

Yankees vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

Vasquez gets the nod for the Yankees and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Over 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 6.55 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.

Lynn is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Lynn is trying to pick up his 11th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

The 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 65th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.

