Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (36-26) and Chicago White Sox (27-35) going head-to-head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 7.

The probable pitchers are Randy Vasquez for the Yankees and Lance Lynn (4-6) for the White Sox.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees are 6-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.

New York has a record of 24-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 289 total runs this season.

The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

