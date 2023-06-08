Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .286 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (58.6%), including seven multi-run games (12.1%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|24 (77.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|14 (45.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|20 (64.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 59 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Civale (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.04, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
