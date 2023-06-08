The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .477, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 46th in slugging.

In 75.4% of his 57 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has homered in nine games this season (15.8%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 38.6% of his games this season (22 of 57), with two or more RBI eight times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (45.6%), including six multi-run games (10.5%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 25 27 (84.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 15 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 16 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

