Billy McKinney makes his season debut when the New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)

  • McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • In five of 20 games a season ago, McKinney had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.
  • Appearing in 20 games last season, he hit one dinger.
  • McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last season (20.0%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • He touched home plate three times last year in 20 games (15.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 10
.077 AVG .115
.107 OBP .207
.077 SLG .269
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
8/1 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lynn (4-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.55 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, May 31, the right-hander went four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
