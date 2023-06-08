Christian Arroyo and his .464 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (168 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is hitting .260 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Arroyo has picked up a hit in 14 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Arroyo has had an RBI in seven games this year (25.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%).
  • He has scored in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
.268 AVG .242
.318 OBP .265
.415 SLG .303
4 XBH 2
1 HR 0
8 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 6/1
1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
  • Civale (1-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.04 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.04, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
