DJ LeMahieu, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, June 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .239 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 36 of 53 games this season (67.9%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).
  • In 11.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • LeMahieu has had an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%).
  • He has scored in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.303 AVG .245
.370 OBP .317
.576 SLG .358
9 XBH 4
4 HR 1
13 RBI 5
21/5 K/BB 14/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 26
22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn (4-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 6.55 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
