DJ LeMahieu, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, June 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .239 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 36 of 53 games this season (67.9%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).

In 11.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%).

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 26 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings