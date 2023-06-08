The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .254 with four doubles, five home runs and three walks.

In 81.3% of his 16 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 31.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 56.3% of his games this year, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8%.

He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .219 AVG .350 .265 OBP .350 .531 SLG .600 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 7/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings