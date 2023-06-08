The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is batting .254 with four doubles, five home runs and three walks.
  • In 81.3% of his 16 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 31.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 56.3% of his games this year, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8%.
  • He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.219 AVG .350
.265 OBP .350
.531 SLG .600
4 XBH 3
3 HR 1
7 RBI 4
7/2 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 7
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn (4-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.55 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the right-hander went four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
