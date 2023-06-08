After batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .223 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 21 of 42 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits six times (14.3%).

He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in nine of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 20 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings