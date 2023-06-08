On Thursday, Jarren Duran (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Duran has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (26.7%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 21 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings